Barcelona will play against Osasuna this Tuesday, May 2 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After the 4-0 victory against Betis, Barcelona were able to maintain their 11-point lead and the title is getting closer for Xavi's team. Of course, they still have to keep getting wins in order to finish securing the title, and not suffer a nasty surprise at the end.
In this case they have a complicated game since their rivals will be Osasuna, who are fighting for the qualification spots for the international cups. At the moment they have 44 points, 3 less than Athletic Club, the last qualified.
Barcelona vs Osasuna: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (May 3)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM
Croatia: 7:30 PM
Denmark: 7:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Germany: 7:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 8:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (May 3)
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Italy: 7:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (May 3)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (May 3)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 7:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (May 3)
Poland: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (May 3)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Sweden: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 6:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Osasuna: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
Israel: Sport 4, One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports