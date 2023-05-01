Barcelona will receive Osasuna in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Barcelona will play against Osasuna this Tuesday, May 2 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online free in the US on Fubo]

After the 4-0 victory against Betis, Barcelona were able to maintain their 11-point lead and the title is getting closer for Xavi's team. Of course, they still have to keep getting wins in order to finish securing the title, and not suffer a nasty surprise at the end.

In this case they have a complicated game since their rivals will be Osasuna, who are fighting for the qualification spots for the international cups. At the moment they have 44 points, 3 less than Athletic Club, the last qualified.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (May 3)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Croatia: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 7:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Germany: 7:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (May 3)

Ireland: 6:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Italy: 7:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (May 3)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 7:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (May 3)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 7:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (May 3)

Poland: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (May 3)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

Sweden: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 6:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Osasuna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Israel: Sport 4, One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

