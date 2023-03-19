Barcelona play against Real Madrid at the 2022-2023 La Liga. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a game of the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Camp Nou in Barcelona on March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM (ET). The home team has a good streak against the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga potential lineups.

Barcelona don't want to lose their current spot at La Liga, they are dominating the standings with 65 points, while Real Madrid have 56 points for a margin of 9 points.

Real Madrid have won three of the last five games, plus they drew two other games against Atletico Madrid and Betis.

Barcelona probable lineup

Barcelona lost one game in the last five against Almeria 0-1 on the road, but to their luck Real Madrid drew two games to a single point inside the margin.

Lewandowski is Barcelona's top scorer with 15 goals, he is the only player with double digits on the roster, Pedri and Raphinha have 6 goals each.

This is the likely Barcelona’s lineup for this game: 1 Marc-André ter Stegen, Jules Koundé, Andreas Christensen, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ferrán Torres, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid know that it will be difficult but not impossible to steal the current spot from Barcelona to win the 2022-2023 La Liga season, but they still have a couple of options and 9 points are only three losses.

Real Madrid's dependence on Benzema is more than obvious, he is the top scorer with 11 goals in La Liga, but Vinicius Junior is close to that record with 8 goals.

This is the likely Real Madrid’s lineup for this game: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo.