Bayern have been dealt a major blow with the announcement that Manuel Neuer will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. However, the Bavarians have already chosen two goalkeepers who have impressed at the World Cup to replace the seasoned veteran.

Manuel Neuer, the goalie for Bayern, fractured his leg while on a skiing trip and will miss the remainder of the season. After playing for Germany at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and seeing them eliminated in the group stage, the 36-year-old announced his injury on social media.

Having had surgery to repair the fracture, the German veteran has stated he would miss the rest of the 2022–23 season. Unfortunately, he is in the twilight of his career and will be 37 years old when he finally returns to the field.

However, this is a pressing issue for the Bundesliga champions, who must find a replacement for their captain before the season begins again in the new year. Bayern's CEO Oliver Kahn said last week that the 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who excelled for Croatia at the World Cup, was not of interest to them.

Bayern to choose one of Emiliano Martinez and Yann Sommer

Since his World Cup triumph with Argentina, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reportedly drawn attention from Bayern. The 30-year-old was pivotal as he saved a penalty in the shootout and made a critical save in extra time to secure the win against France.

As the game came to a close, Martinez was presented with the Golden Glove trophy for his stellar performance. Now, after losing their starting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to a ski accident, Bayern reportedly want to sign Martinez.

It has also been reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that negotiations between the Bavarians and Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer have started in an effort to find a replacement for Manuel Neuer. Sommer has reportedly began negotiations with Bayern, but he stresses that the conversations are still in their early stages and that Sommer is one of the candidates at the top of Bayern's list.

A German speaker is reportedly highly desired as Neuer's successor. But aside from Julian Nagelsmann's squad, Inter are also considering signing the Swiss shot-stopper. However, while the Italians would rather have him in the summer, Bayern would want to finalize the transfer in the winter.