Bayern Munich will play against Hertha this Sunday, April 30 for the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Borussia Dortmund's draw against Bochum gives Bayern Munich a great chance, who are pretty battered after what was their elimination from the UEFA Champions League and a surprise defeat in the previous Matchday against Mainz, which made them lose their leadership.
But now with the victory they could return to first place, surpassing Dortmund's 61 points. For them, they must beat Hertha, the last of the standings. Although it seems like an easy game, you should not be overconfident, since the Berlin team is fighting for relegation and will do everything possible to get points.
Bayern vs Hertha: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (May 1)
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 9:30 AM
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 4:30 PM
India: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 AM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Morocco: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM (May 1)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Norway: 3:30 PM
Philippines: 9:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 3:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Bayern vs Hertha: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now
Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italy
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Philippines: PREMIER FOOTBALL
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
USA: ESPN+