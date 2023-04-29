Bayern Munich will visit Hertha for Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern vs Hertha: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern Munich will play against Hertha this Sunday, April 30 for the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Borussia Dortmund's draw against Bochum gives Bayern Munich a great chance, who are pretty battered after what was their elimination from the UEFA Champions League and a surprise defeat in the previous Matchday against Mainz, which made them lose their leadership.

But now with the victory they could return to first place, surpassing Dortmund's 61 points. For them, they must beat Hertha, the last of the standings. Although it seems like an easy game, you should not be overconfident, since the Berlin team is fighting for relegation and will do everything possible to get points.

Bayern vs Hertha: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (May 1)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 4:30 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 AM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM (May 1)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Philippines: 9:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Bayern vs Hertha: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italy

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Philippines: PREMIER FOOTBALL

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+

