Bayern will receive Manchester City this Wednesday, April 19 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It was the most interesting of the quarterfinal series since both rivals were among the main candidates to win the title, and even many fans thought that this could be an early final. In the case of two strong teams, a tough confrontation was also expected.
This was not the case, at least in the game of the first leg, in which Manchester City clearly dominated, obtaining a 3-0 result, a difference that could have been greater. Bayern Munich will have to leave this game behind, in addition to the controversy between Sane and Mane, and concentrate on playing a perfect game, since if they don't, the "Citizens" will be semifinalists.
Bayern vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 20)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 20)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 20)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 20)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 20)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 20)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Club RTL, VTM 2
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Sport 4K, 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Football, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision, TUDN USA, CBS, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, VIX+