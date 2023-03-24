Belarus and Switzerland will square off on Saturday at Stadion Karadjordje in Group I of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Belarus vs Switzerland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Belarus and Switzerland will go toe-to-toe at Stadion Karađorđe in Novi Sad on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group I Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Switzerland are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all occasions so far.

Their most recent match was played on June 1, 2017, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for Switzerland in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Belarus vs Switzerland: Kick-off Time

Belarus vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

