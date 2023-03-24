Belarus and Switzerland will go toe-to-toe at Stadion Karađorđe in Novi Sad on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group I Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as Switzerland are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all occasions so far.
Their most recent match was played on June 1, 2017, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for Switzerland in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Belarus vs Switzerland: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Belarus vs Switzerland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
France: L'Equipe, Molotov, Free, L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Start
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: SRF zwei
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
United States: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, VIX+