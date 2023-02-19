Benfica will face Boavista in a game valid for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Benfica will receive Boavista this Monday, February 20 at the Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal for the Matchday 21 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The locals Benfica continue to lead the Primeira Liga, although now with a little less comfort. Porto's victory against Rio Ave reduced the difference to only 2 points, so a defeat would increase Porto's chances of taking the lead. Of course, Benfica does not want to allow it.

And for this they must win against Boavista, a team that is currently in 8th position in the standings with 26 points, 7 below Guimaraes, the last ones that would be qualifying for an international cup at the moment. The goal for them is to snatch that position from you for which they need to get points.

Benfica vs Boavista: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:15 PM

Brazil: 6:15 PM

Croatia: 10:15 PM

France: 10:15 PM

Germany: 10:15 PM

Greece: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 9:15 PM

Israel: 12:15 AM (February 21)

Mexico: 3:15 PM

Netherlands: 10:15 PM

Poland: 10:15 PM

Portugal: 9:15 PM

Serbia: 10:15 PM

Sweden: 10:15 PM

Switzerland: 10:15 PM

UK: 9:15 PM

United States: 4:15 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Boavista: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Greece: Space Sport 9 HD

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Switzerland: DAZN, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, Benfica TV INT.

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT., BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

USA: Benfica TV INT., GolTV Spanish, GOLTV

