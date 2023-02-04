Benfica and Casa Pia meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. The home team does not want to give up points by playing in front of the fans. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Benfica are in the first spot and have a margin of 8 points regarding the second spot of the Primeira Liga standings, they won a recent game against Arouca 3-0 on the road.
Casa Pia are fighting to stay in the top five spots of the standings with a record of 9-3-6, they snapped out of a recent losing streak with a 2-1 home win against Santa Clara.
Benfica vs Casa Pia: Kick-Off Time
Benfica and Casa Pia play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, February 4 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM February 5
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM
Benfica vs Casa Pia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO
Canada: Benfica TV INT.
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT.
Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Benfica TV
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport 13, sportdigital, DAZN, RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT.
United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Benfica TV INT.
United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.