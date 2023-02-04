Benfica take on Casa Pia at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Benfica and Casa Pia meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa. The home team does not want to give up points by playing in front of the fans. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Benfica are in the first spot and have a margin of 8 points regarding the second spot of the Primeira Liga standings, they won a recent game against Arouca 3-0 on the road.

Casa Pia are fighting to stay in the top five spots of the standings with a record of 9-3-6, they snapped out of a recent losing streak with a 2-1 home win against Santa Clara.

Benfica vs Casa Pia: Kick-Off Time

Benfica and Casa Pia play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, February 4 at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisboa.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM February 5

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Benfica vs Casa Pia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT.

Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport 13, sportdigital, DAZN, RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT.

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Benfica TV INT.

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.