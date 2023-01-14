Benfica and Sporting CP will face against each other at the Da Luz Stadium in what will be a new edition of the Portuguese Derby for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Portuguese League is completely paralyzed as the most important derby in the country is played. None other than Benfica against Sporting CP, in what promises to be a truly intense duel. And not only because it is the game between two archrivals, but also because of everything that is at stake in Matchday 16.
Benfica are the current leaders with 40 points, 6 more than Braga and of course they want to continue at the top of the standings. Sporting CP, with 28 points, are 4th but have a chance to get closer to the leaders and also to second place in the League, which provides a place in the group stage of the next UEFA Champions League.
Benfica vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time
Benfica will face Sporting CP for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga this Sunday, January 15 at the Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (January 16)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (January 16)
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Cameroon: 7:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (January 16)
Iran: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 PM
Japan: 3:00 AM (January 16)
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (January 16)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (January 16)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Qatar: 9:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Senegal: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (January 16)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
South Korea: 3:00 AM (January 16)
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
Tanzania: 9:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:00 PM
Tunisia: 7:00 PM
Uganda: 9:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: Benfica TV INT.
Costa Rica: GolTV Latin America
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Ecuador: GolTV Latin America
France: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport live
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App
Israel: Sports 2
Japan: DAZN
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Tennis
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Benfica TV, Sport TV+
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra, Benfica TV INT., sportdigital, sportdigital LIVE
United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Benfica TV INT.
USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.