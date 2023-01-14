Benfica will play against Sporting CP in a game valid for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Benfica and Sporting CP will face against each other at the Da Luz Stadium in what will be a new edition of the Portuguese Derby for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Portuguese League is completely paralyzed as the most important derby in the country is played. None other than Benfica against Sporting CP, in what promises to be a truly intense duel. And not only because it is the game between two archrivals, but also because of everything that is at stake in Matchday 16.

Benfica are the current leaders with 40 points, 6 more than Braga and of course they want to continue at the top of the standings. Sporting CP, with 28 points, are 4th but have a chance to get closer to the leaders and also to second place in the League, which provides a place in the group stage of the next UEFA Champions League.

Benfica vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time

Benfica will face Sporting CP for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga this Sunday, January 15 at the Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (January 16)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (January 16)

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 7:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Ecuador: 1:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (January 16)

Iran: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Japan: 3:00 AM (January 16)

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (January 16)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (January 16)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Qatar: 9:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Senegal: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (January 16)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

South Korea: 3:00 AM (January 16)

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

Tanzania: 9:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:00 PM

Tunisia: 7:00 PM

Uganda: 9:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Costa Rica: GolTV Latin America

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Ecuador: GolTV Latin America

France: RMC Sport 1, Benfica TV INT., RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital LIVE, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 2

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Tennis

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Benfica TV, Sport TV+

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra, Benfica TV INT., sportdigital, sportdigital LIVE

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Benfica TV INT.

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.

