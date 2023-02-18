Borussia Monchengladbach take on Bayern at Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK in Mönchengladbach for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern meet in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga. This game will take place at Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK in Mönchengladbach. The home team wants to win but the visitors are always big favourites. Here is all the detailed information about this Bundesliga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Bayern won the last two games, so far they have a winning streak in the last five days of three draws and the two recent victories against Wolfsburg 4-2 and Bochum 3-0.

Borussia Monchengladbach want to climb more spots in the standings to dream of the UEFA Champions League next season, so far they are in the 9th spot of the standings with a recent loss against Hertha BSC 1-4.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga on Saturday, February 18 at Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK in Mönchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

