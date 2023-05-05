Bournemouth and Chelsea will clash off on Saturday at Vitality Stadium in the 35th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Bournemouth and Chelsea will face each other at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Chelsea are the close favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won six times already, while AFC Bournemouth have emerged victorious on four occasions so far. The remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 27, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for Chelsea at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Bournemouth vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: MULTISPORTS 1

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport 1, V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

United States: fubo (free trial), Peacock