Bournemouth and Chelsea will face each other at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Chelsea are the close favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won six times already, while AFC Bournemouth have emerged victorious on four occasions so far. The remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on December 27, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for Chelsea at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Bournemouth vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: MULTISPORTS 1
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport 7/HD
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App
Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport 1, V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
United States: fubo (free trial), Peacock