For some time now, Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid has been up in the air. Thus, the Italian manager has announced his intentions for the foreseeable future.

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most beloved figures in sports, and rightly so. In recent years, the legendary Real Madrid manager who also helmed Milan, PSG, Chelsea, and Bayern among many others, became the first and only person to win the major league championships in Italy, England, Spain, France, and Germany.

His UEFA Champions League exploits are also the stuff of folklore, making him Brazil's top pick to revitalize the Selecao. The Italian has been plagued by thoughts of the Brazilian national team while focusing on winning the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, and coming close to La Liga.

Several of his Brazilian players at Madrid have spoken freely about the rumors of him taking over the national team when Tite resigned after the 2022 World Cup. Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), has lately shown enthusiasm for hiring the 63-year-old manager.

What did Carlo Ancelotti say about his future?

Ancelotti has only spoken in one direction so far, expressing his wish to stay in the Spanish capital. In fact, he was so committed to Los Blancos that he swore he would never manage another club again. But now he seems to be shifting the conversation and leaving the door open to the prospect of coaching Brazil.

"The truth is that the Brazil national team wants me, they are interested in me and I love that. If the President of the CBF wants to talk to me, I would love to meet him. But then you have to respect contracts and there's a current contract with Real Madrid and I would like to continue here.

"Everyone can think or say what they want, but reality is reality. In this case, it's quite simple, I have a contract with Real Madrid and I want to continue here. I love this club and everything that can happen later, I don't know. The future is unknown. No [I don’t plan to retire]. Let’s see", he said at a press conference.