NFL News: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes bold confession about hiring Brian Schottenheimer as HC

The Dallas Cowboys are facing the urgent need to improve the disappointing results from last NFL season. With the certainty that Mike McCarthy will no longer be in charge of the first team, Jerry Jones made the decision to name Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach, which represents a bold bet from the franchise.

This season, which is about to end once the Super Bowl is played, has been an uphill battle for Dallas. A combination of poor performances, serious injuries to key players, and a tense relationship between the coaching staff, management, and the team, led to the Cowboys finishing with a negative record of 7 wins and 10 losses.

The decision to name Brian Schottenheimer as Mike McCarthy’s successor has generated a flood of opinions, as it will be his first experience as a head coach in the NFL. Regarding this decision, and according to what journalist Jon Machota published through his X account, Jerry Jones sees the appointment of the former OC as a total risk.

“Jerry Jones wants everyone to know he’s still a risk-taker. He said hiring Brian Schottenheimer as the next Cowboys head coach ‘is as big a risk as you can take’ because he has no head-coaching experience,” Machota stated via @jonmachota.

Brian Schottenheimer looks on after being introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys at The Star in Frisco on January 27, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

Jerry Jones’ relationship with Cowboys fans

The Cowboys’ poor season undoubtedly generated significant dissatisfaction within the franchise, particularly among the fans, who were expecting at least a playoff appearance. This didn’t happen, and ultimately, the tensions between Jerry Jones and the fans grew stronger.

According to what Jon Machota published through his X account, Jones stated that he also feels bad about the situation his franchise is currently facing.

“Well, I understand that. I’m mad at me right now. But the issue is what are we gonna do about it. I’m the best man to do something about it,” the reporter stated.

Schottenheimer believes in Prescott’s potential

The new head coach of the Cowboys will face a tough challenge with the franchise, which is to improve the performance from recent months. With Dak Prescott still recovering from his injury, the newly appointed HC made it clear to journalist Machota his confidence in the QB and the chances they have with him on the field.

“He’s gonna play elite level football. He’s gonna lead us to championships. We got the right guy. We’re gonna win. We’re gonna win a championship,” Schottenheimer said.