Josh Allen couldn’t hide his sadness and disappointment after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Despite a brilliant career, the quarterback has yet to make it to the Super Bowl.

“It’s not fun, but, to be the champs, you got to beat the champs and we didn’t do it tonight. You can either get it done or you can’t and we didn’t. We didn’t get it done.”

Allen has never been able to beat Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Despite the Bills dominating the defending champions during the regular season, the balance tips in favor of the Chiefs in crucial moments.

How many times have the Bills won the Super Bowl?

The Buffalo Bills have never won a Super Bowl and carry a devastating list of losses. Of course, during the Jim Kelly era, there were those four consecutive defeats in the title game. Now, three decades later, Josh Allen can’t take the big leap either.

“Guys made some plays today. We’ve just got to make one more. Score one more point than them and we didn’t do that tonight. The result is a loss. So, to answer your question, not good enough. We just want to get it done and we haven’t been able to do it. They’ve ended a lot of teams seasons too. It’s a good squad. Again, they made more plays than we did.”

