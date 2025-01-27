Former World No. 1 and French Open champion picks greatest player between Federer, Djokovic and Nadal

The debate about the greatest tennis players of all time has evolved in recent years. While Roger Federer initially led the Grand Slam race, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have since surpassed him, making the discussion even more compelling. In this context, the opinions of former World No. 1 and current coach of Carlos Alcaraz, Juan Carlos Ferrero, reflect this shift in general perception.

Ferrero was part of one of the most accomplished generations in tennis, playing against talents such as Marat Safin, Lleyton Hewitt, Guillermo Coria, Andy Roddick, David Ferrer, Federer, and more. He reached the World No. 1 in 2003, spening eight weeks, the same year that he won his only Grand Slam at the French Open. He beat Martin Verkerk in the final. In total, he won 16 ATP titles, including four Masters before retiring in 2012.

In November 2023, Ferrero told Marca that Djokovic was the best due to his stats. “With Djokovic’s numbers, there’s no debate. You can like Rafa or Roger’s style more, but, when you see the statistics, the best in the history is Novak,” he explained.

“He is a player that lives for and to play tennis, as well as to win the biggest titles at the most competitive level. Everything he does, he does it to be physically perfect: from his nutrition to his rest. If you want to be excellent at something, you have to shine in many things,” he added.

Novak Djokovic has the record of most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

However, while Ferrero’s stance is clear that the numbers are above anything else when naming the best player in history, he has also shared interesting statements about all the three legends’ style.

Ferrero says Federer was the only one who made him feel ‘inferior’

In 2020, when Djokovic wasn’t ahead in the Grand Slam race, Ferrero said that Djokovic was the “most complete of the three,” but, at the time, said that Federer was, for him, the greatest in history. Meanwhile, he praised Nadal’s mentality.

“Djokovic is the most complete of the three. Physically, he has very few injuries, with excellent height, weight, and mobility. He plays well on all surfaces. He is one of the few who managed to trouble Nadal on clay. Rafa is a player who needs to be in good physical condition to perform at his best, and mentally, he is the strongest of the three. And Roger, among all the players I’ve faced, is the only one who has made me feel inferior on a court; for me, he is the greatest in history,” he explained.

Juan Carlos Ferrero and Roger Federer during the ATP Heritage celebration in 2013 ( Matthew Stockman/Getty Image)

Ferrero’s record against Federer is 3-10, with the Spaniard defeating the Swiss in their first two encounters back in 2000, and then once again in 2003. On the other hand, against Nadal, he won twice out of nine encounters. He only faced Djokovic three times, winning their first matchup in 2005.

As of 2025, Djokovic is the only member of the ‘Big 3’ that is still active. He has won 24 Grand Slams titles, as well as leading with 40 Masters 1000 titles. He also is the player with a record of 428 weeks as World No. 1.