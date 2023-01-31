Brazil U20 take on Ecuador U20 today at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota for the U20 South American Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Brazil U20 and Ecuador U20 meet today in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota. The Brazilians are big favorites but the Ecuadorians know how to stop any strong attacking strategy. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Brazil won three of four games during the first phase of the tournament, the most important victory for them being against Argentina 3-1. They have no defeats, only a draw against Colombia 1-1.

Ecuador reached the final phase thanks to winning only one game and drawing two during the first phase. They tied the last of the first phase against Uruguay 1-1.

Brazil U20 vs Ecuador U20: Kick-Off Time

Brazil U20 and Ecuador U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Tuesday, January 31 at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota.

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Bolivia: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 PM

Colombia: 5:30 PM

Chile: 7:30 PM

Ecuador: 5:30 PM

Panama: 5:30 PM

Peru: 5:30 PM

United States: 5:30 PM

Brazil U20 vs Ecuador U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: Tigo Sports 2 Bolivia

Brazil: SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

United States: Fanatiz International