Former Real Madrid player explains why he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player

The ‘greatest player of all time’ debate in soccer, often centered around Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has been a topic of fierce discussion among fans, pundits, and players for years. Emmanuel Adebayor, who played alongside Ronaldo during a six-month loan spell at Real Madrid in 2011, has weighed in on the debate, firmly placing the Portuguese star at the top.

“For me, yes,” Adebayor told Adamo De Nigris in a recent interview, when asked if Ronaldo was the greatest. “Most goals scored in a UCL final, best scorer in the world, most goals scored in a Champions League semi-final & quarter-final. Do you want me to mention them? There are too much.”

Adebayor, who has played for clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, and Monaco, among others, considered it a privilege to share the field with Ronaldo. “For me to have a chance to play with him, even though it was only six months. He knows the respect I got for his mentality, for the person. The character he has. He always wanted to be the best. For me, that was unbelievable,” he added.

The funny anecdote of his first training with Ronaldo

Adebayor also shared a humorous anecdote from his first training session with Real Madrid, which highlighted Ronaldo’s dedication to his craft. “When I first signed in Madrid, we all knew Cristiano was a professional, he’s always on time,” Adebayor recalled. Determined to make a good impression, he decided to arrive at the training ground well ahead of schedule.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Emmanuel Adebayor (right) playing for Real Madrid (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

“They said to me, training is supposed to start at 10:30, but he can get there around 9:30. So, I said, this is my first session, I cannot be late. So let me go around 8:40, 8:45,” Adebayor explained.

When he arrived, the lights were off, and the facility appeared empty. “So I was happy. And I’m like, ‘Oh, thank God. I am the first to be here. They will see that I’m a proper professional,’” he said. But then he heard a noise coming from the lower floor.

“I ask one of the physios, ‘What’s happening downstairs?’ He tells me: ‘Oh, Ronaldo is swimming already.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, come on,’” Adebayor laughed. He greeted Ronaldo and asked him, “What time did you get here?” Ronaldo’s reply: “7:30.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for Al Nassr (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

“Thank you. Good luck. See you later. Bye,” Adebayor joked. “The training starts at 10:30. He gets there three hours before to do what? And I’m like, I leave you in your own world. […] Now, he is forty. Still playing football, still on top of the game. It’s just beautiful to watch.”

Ronaldo’s commitment has consistently translated into impressive performances. Last year, he scored 43 goals and provided 7 assists in 51 appearances, for both Al Nassr and country, maintaining his position as one of the world’s top players, even as he approaches 40.