After all the controversy around Vinicius Jr's behavior on the field, Carlo Ancelotti had enough.

Real Madrid are in a tough battle with FC Barcelona in order to conquer the 2022-2023 La Liga. Though Carlo Ancelotti and his players had an amazing start of the season, they are currently living uncertain times.

Real Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final against FC Barcelona and were almost eliminated by Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey). Furthermore, they are five points behind Barcelona in La Liga following a tie at home facing Real Sociedad.

During the entire season, Vinicius Jr has been the target of criticism because of his behavior on the field. Not many players agree with his manners and goal celebrations. However, Carlo Ancelotti gave a very elegant response to those rivals who constantly attack the Brazilian player.

Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinicius Jr amid role model controversy

Prior to the game against Real Madrid in the 2022-2023 La Liga, Mallorca's captain, Antonio Raillo, severely criticized Vinicius Jr and his behavior on the field. "If I had to pick a role model for my child, I would pick Modric or Benzema, but never him."

So, just a few hours before the game at Sox Moix against Mallorca, Carlo Ancelotti spoke loud and clear during a press conference. When asked about if Vinicius Jr was a role model or not, this was his answer.

"To me, he is a great player. My grandchildren are all for Vinicius. The young fans like this type of player, with so much talent. Spectacular with the ball. All of my four grandchildren have the shirt of Vinicius and don't want any other. Each person has his opinion."