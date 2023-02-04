Manchester United got a huge 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the 2022-2023 Premier League. It was a day with a never before seen moment for Casemiro.

Manchester United are the only team in the United Kingdom still alive in four competitions. Top 3 in the Premier League, finalist in the Carabao Cup, playoffs in the Europa League against FC Barcelona and fifth round in the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag has been extraordinary as new coach.

After a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, Manchester United are back in the race for the Premier League considering Arsenal lost to Everton. Now, they are only eight behind the gunners and retained their third place in the standings.

However, during that victory of Manchester United facing the Eagles on Matchday 22, there was a historic moment for Casemiro. Though the midfielder already has a brilliant career, he had never expdrienced what happened at Old Trafford.

Casemiro's red card in Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

In minute 70' of the game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, Casemiro saw the red card for putting his hands around the neck of Will Hughes. That's why the final part of that game was a really tough battle for the Red Devils in order to rescue the three points at home.

It was a historic day for Casemiro considering this was the first straight red card in his career. A pretty amazing stat. After 12 years, and more than 300 matches played, the Brazilian saw a direct red card.

Of course, a crucial thing to know is the length of the suspension according to what the referee reports. Manchester United are in the middle of a tremendous battle to win the Premier League and Casemiro has been a key player. The calendar has two consecutive matches against Leeds United as the next challenge.