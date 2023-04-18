To say that Chelsea fans are mad at Todd Boehly right now is clearly not enough. After being knocked out of the Champions League in a disastrous defeat against Real Madrid, they are begging the American businessman to sell the team again.

Chelsea lived another disappointing moment in Todd Boehly's era. The American businessman just bought the team, but fans are begging him to sell it again after a disastrous defeat against Real Madrid, which ended with their 2022-23 Champions League.

Todd Boehly decided to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in 2022. The businessman opened his wallet and let the managers buy all the players they wanted, spending more than $368 million on signings since June.

However, those arrivals have not helped the team at all. Now, they crashed out of the the 22-23 Champions League in the Quarterfinals, losing to Real Madrid with a 4-0 aggregate.

Chelsea fans have had enough after being knocked out by Real Madrid and ask for Todd Boehly's resignation

Todd Boehly's arrival has not helped Chelsea at all. The American businessman saved the team by buying it from Roman Abramovich, who had political problems. However, it really seems like money can't buy happiness.

Despite spending over $368 million on signings, the club is struggling in competitions. Currently in 11th place in the Premier League, their only hope to secure a spot in next year's Champions League was to win this edition, but they were far from the objective.

In the Quarterfinals, the Blues met Real Madrid. The Spanish side won both games with a 2-0 score (4-0 aggregate), which made the fans rage against Todd Boehly's management.

On social media, fans started asking for Todd Boehly to sell the club again. 'One season to ruin Roman and Chelsea’s entire legacy,' wrote a fan in response to Chelsea's tweet saying goodbye to the Champions League.

Several followers mentioned Abramovich, former Chelsea's owner, who had a remarkable time with the Blues, giving them tons of titles, including the Champions League.

It is unlikely that Boehly sells the team, obviously. However, fans are desperate and they are asking for a good project in order to compete and return to the good times they had with Abramovich as owner.