Chelsea's new owners went for everything in this winter transfer window. Unfortunately, there are some financial rules they must follow and the Blues need to 'cut' four of their new signings in order to play the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea needs to 'cut' four new signings in order to play the UEFA Champions League

The winter transfer window has closed and Chelsea was the team that spent the most in it. Now, according to the UEFA Champions League rules, the Premier League club must 'cut' four of their new signings and select between them to play the tournament.

The Blues have new owners and they made sure to be under the spotlight immediately. They gave coach Graham Potter the opportunity to choose the players he wanted no matter the price in order to compete for everything this year.

It is clear that their main objective in 2023 is the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, they can't use all their new signings and the coach must select three out of the seven players in order to play the tournament.

Chelsea must 'cut' four new signings to play the UEFA Champions League

'Go big or go home' was Chelsea's ideology to begin this 2023. Their new ownership gave Graham Potter the confidence to ask for all the signings he wanted and spent over $650 million between last year and this one.

But unfortunately, they won't be able to use all their new signings in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions league, the most important title for them this year and the one they built a new team for.

According to the tournament's rules, each team can only register three new signings they made in the winter transfer window. Chelsea made seven, so they must 'cut' four of them.

According to Marca, Chelsea has made a decision on which players will be registered. Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk will be part of the squad, while Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana, for whom they paid over $100 million, will be left out of the team.