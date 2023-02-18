Club America host Tijuana on Matchday 8 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday, February 19. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
Club America are back as favorites in Clausura 2023. Following a slow start with three ties, they have won 10 out of the last 12 points to reach the third place in the standings just behind Monterrey and Tigres. America are the best offense in Liga MX with 17 goals and only one of two teams which remain undefeated. Fernando Ortiz has them ready again.
Miguel Herrera will have his second game as new coach of Tijuana after losing a few days ago with Chivas. He couldn't beat Diego Cocca in the race to take charge of the national team in Mexico. Furthermore, the game will be emotional for Herrera as he was one of the best coaches in Club America's history. The famous Piojo has the record of most victories and gave them two championships in Liga MX.
Club America vs Tijuana: Kick-off Time
Club America vs Tijuana: TV Channel and Live Streaming
