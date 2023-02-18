Club America and Tijuana face off in Matchday 8 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Club America host Tijuana on Matchday 8 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday, February 19. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

Club America are back as favorites in Clausura 2023. Following a slow start with three ties, they have won 10 out of the last 12 points to reach the third place in the standings just behind Monterrey and Tigres. America are the best offense in Liga MX with 17 goals and only one of two teams which remain undefeated. Fernando Ortiz has them ready again.

Miguel Herrera will have his second game as new coach of Tijuana after losing a few days ago with Chivas. He couldn't beat Diego Cocca in the race to take charge of the national team in Mexico. Furthermore, the game will be emotional for Herrera as he was one of the best coaches in Club America's history. The famous Piojo has the record of most victories and gave them two championships in Liga MX.

Club America vs Tijuana: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Australia: 11:05 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Bangladesh: 7:05 AM (Monday)

Belgium: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Canada: 8:05 PM (ET)

Croatia: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Denmark: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Egypt: 3:05 AM (Monday)

France: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Germany: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Ghana: 1:05 AM (Monday)

Greece: 3:05 AM (Monday)

India: 6:35 AM (Monday)

Indonesia: 9:05 AM (Monday)

Ireland: 1:05 AM (Monday)

Israel: 3:05 AM (Monday)

Italy: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Jamaica: 8:05 PM

Kenya: 4:05 AM (Monday)

Malaysia: 9:05 AM (Monday)

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Morocco: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Netherlands: 2:05 AM (Monday)

New Zealand: 2:05 PM (Monday)

Nigeria: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Norway: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Philippines: 9:05 AM (Monday)

Poland: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Portugal: 1:05 AM (Monday)

Saudi Arabia: 4:05 AM (Monday)

Serbia: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Singapore: 9:05 AM (Monday)

South Africa: 3:05 AM (Monday)

Spain: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Sweden: 2:05 AM (Monday)

Switzerland: 2:05 AM (Monday)

UAE: 5:05 AM (Monday)

UK: 1:05 AM (Monday)

United States: 8:05 PM (ET)

Club America vs Tijuana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, VIX+, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA