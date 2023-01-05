Cristiano Ronaldo, who was introduced to the world by Al Nassr on Tuesday, and his agent Jorge Mendes, who had represented him for two decades, had reportedly severed their ties when the striker departed Manchester United. Find out who the Portuguese star's new representative is.

Career-wise, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a new turn after relocating to Saudi Arabia and signing a multi-million dollar deal with Al-Nassr, making him the best-paid athlete in the world. His long-time agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly not coming with him, as claimed by the Portuguese daily Publico and the French publication L'Equipe.

A dispute over the veteran's explosive interview with Piers Morgan is said to have contributed to the end of his lengthy relationship with Jorge Mendes, which in turn precipitated Ronaldo's acrimonious departure from Manchester United. For over twenty years, Mendes served as a representative of one of soccer's best players.

Under his watch, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made history by moving from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009 and returning to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. However, it seems that the duo's relationship had become colder over the last 18 months. After the Portuguese legend was released by his club, they sought to move him to a UEFA Champions League team, only for the 37-year-old to secure a move to the Middle East.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's new agent after Jorge Mendes split?

Mendes, widely regarded as one of the top soccer agents, parted ways with the Portuguese captain before the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Mendes also represents Angel Di Maria, James Rodrigues, and Bernardo Silva, among many others. Ronaldo's current agent, fellow countryman Ricardo Regufe, was formerly associated with Nike for a number of years and followed the player on his transfer to Saudi Arabia.

The Athletic reports that Ricardo Regufe has been instrumental in bringing the ace to Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. The duo met when Ronaldo was a teenage player at Sporting Lisbon and have been friends ever since. Regufe, who started working for Nike at the tender age of 21, oversaw all of Portugal's photoshoots with the athletic apparel company.

It didn't take long for him to win the player over, and soon he was following the player to various promotional engagements. As their friendship grew, Ronaldo joined Regufe at the well-known firm Nike as a sponsored athlete. Over the course of the forward's career, Regufe has been more significant.

In 2018, he was hired as a personal manager for the great striker. Regufe's involvement in sports is somewhat new, given that he has always concentrated on Ronaldo's financial interests. The Portuguese news outlet A Bola claims that Ronaldo had shockingly fired Mendes and recruited Regufe, who would profit handsomely from the player's move to Saudi Arabia. While Mendes receives nothing, he will collect €30 million in commission.