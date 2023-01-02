Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to kick a soccer ball at Al-Nassr and the Portuguese superstar still is looking for a way to stay in the limelight. CR7 may have found one according to a report.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to Al-Nassr, as strange as it may sound it’s not the first time a major star made a move that had the soccer establishment scratching their heads. In 2007 David Beckham made a similar move while playing for Real Madrid when he signed in the barely standing Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Beckham not only revitalized the league, MLS has grown to a near 30 team league and has a bigger footprint in the American sporting landscape. In a similar way CR7 is channeling his inner Beckham by finding a way to maintain his commitments for his new club but also leaving the door open for a European soccer return.

According to Marca in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Al-Nassr but he also has left the door open to play UEFA Champions League soccer. Here are the details in the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr loophole

According to Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause that will allow him to move from Al-Nassr to Newcastle United on loan if Newcastle qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Newcastle is owned by an Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and a deal could be worked out.

How long the loan would last remains to be seen but Newcastle is currently third in the Premier League with a good chance to play Champions League soccer in September.

David Beckham made similar deals twice while with the LA Galaxy where he played at AC Milan to stay in shape to continue playing for England prior to the 2010 World Cup.