Lionel Messi was seen having a heated argument with the Netherlands manager and players during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Now, Lisandro Martinez, a defender for Manchester United, has said that he and his colleagues have been using one of Messi's criticized nicknames to mock one of the players.

After beating the Netherlands on penalties in the 2022 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Lionel Messi gave one of the most memorable postgame interviews of all time by furiously attacking Wout Weghorst. Because of this, the term ‘Que miras, Bobo?’ [What are you looking at, stupid?] has gained widespread recognition across the world.

It may be said that the Argentine lucked out because Weghorst avoided making a direct confrontation with him at that time. This is not something the seven-time Ballon d'Or winners can look back on with any sense of pride, but it is something he will never forget since his kids bring it up often.

Likewise, the 30-year-old striker is not likely to forget it anytime soon. Now apparently, Messi's Argentine teammate, Lisandro Martinez, refers to the Dutch striker as "Bobo" upon his arrival at Manchester United.

Why do Manchester United teammates call Wout Weghorst "Bobo"?

Since signing a loan move with United in January, Weghorst has been an integral part of Erik ten Hag's side, helping them win the Carabao Cup and stay in the hunt for more trophies this season. Now, Lisandro Martinez has revealed to Argentine media site TyC Sports that he and his other United teammates enjoy winding up the Dutch striker by calling him by that moniker.

"Here we are killing each other all the time, he takes it well. I call him 'bobo' all the time as a joke, as do others. I would say to him 'good morning, bobo', I say 'bobo' to him, it's already like that and he takes it well, he's a good boy, we have good vibes – and he is always laughing."

The 35-year-old superstar had earlier said that the confrontation with Weghorst had been a 'natural' occurrence and not a premeditated rant. "Everything that came out was natural, a lot had happened on the field with that player, in reality, and a couple more.

"At the moment of tension, friction, confrontations, when the game goes like that, the heat with the referee too. I was in the mixed zone and the game had just finished. And well, I know there’s all sorts now", Messi said in January.