Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 Premier League

Crystal Palace and Manchester United meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Selhurst Park in London. The visitors no longer need Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems that they never needed him. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Crystal Palace are fighting to climb more spots within the standings, so far they are in 12th spot with a record of 6-4-8 and two recent losses during the early January weeks against Tottenham 0-4 and against Chelsea 0- 1.

Manchester United are playing better than ever, they won a recent game against Manchester City 2-1 coming from behind in what was a display of their offensive power.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Date

Crystal Palace and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, January 18 at Selhurst Park in London. The visitors have won the last five games, but the home team needs to win to climb spots.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United at the 2022-2023 Premier League

This game for the 2022-2023 Premier League, Crystal Palace and Manchester United at the Selhurst Park in London on Wednesday, January 18, will be broadcast in the UK by Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra