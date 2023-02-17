Angel Di Maria has recently suggested PSG may have made a mistake by giving Kylian Mbappe too much power when Lionel Messi is the best of all time.

Paris Saint-Germain still have time to prove us wrong, but their ambitious plan of assembling a star-studded squad hasn't worked so far. Despite having a might offensive trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, the team has yet to impress.

Last season, PSG left a lot to be desired. Yes, they regained the Ligue 1 title. But they did not even come close to achieving their priority goal, which was to win the UEFA Champions League title.

Things aren't looking good this season either, despite the club managed to tie Mbappe down to a new contract. Angel Di Maria, who left PSG in the summer, believes they made a mistake by giving Mbappe so much power when Messi is also in their squad.

Di Maria says PSG made a mistake by giving Mbappe so much power when Messi is the GOAT

"I think France in general have given Mbappe a lot of responsability. The people, the president, PSG. They made him stay when he could have left and gave him all the power to be him and no one else. But there's a big difference, they gave him all that power with the best in history [Messi] next to him," Di Maria told ESPN Argentina.

However, Di Maria wasn't taking a shot at his former teammate. El Fideo was just pointing out that PSG seemed to forget they have other stars apart from Mbappe, for whom he has nothing but respect.

"I think they gave him all that power and strength because he's French, he was born there, won a World Cup and has an extraordinary career ahead of him," Di Maria added. "But all that aside, when I was at PSG he was a good boy and I don't think he's changed so much."