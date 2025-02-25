NFL News: Jim Harbaugh will reunite with a familiar face from Michigan to bolster Chargers’ offense

Jim Harbaugh had a dream season with the Los Angeles Chargers, reaching the playoffs despite numerous challenges. He will soon have a familiar face from Michigan on his offensive staff, someone who helped him win a championship with the Wolverines.

According to information revealed by Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are close to providing Harbaugh with additional help by hiring Kirk Campbell, who worked with the offense and quarterbacks at Michigan and recently had the opportunity to assist J.J. McCarthy.

It’s worth noting that Harbaugh and Campbell first met in 2022 when Campbell joined Michigan for one of his initial roles in the program as an assistant, the same position he will hold with the Chargers in the upcoming 2025 season.

In the 2024 season, the Wolverines ended the year with an 8-4 record, averaging 129.1 passing yards per game and 0.9 touchdowns. Their strongest point was rushing, with 157.2 yards per game and 4.2 yards per attempt throughout the season.

Kirk Cambpell previous experience

Kirk Campbell brings a wealth of experience to his new role as the offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Chargers. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at West Virginia Wesleyan College in 2009 and has since held various positions at Tiffin University, Alderson Broaddus University, Penn State, and Old Dominion University.

Most recently, he was part of the University of Michigan’s coaching staff, where he played a key role in developing quarterbacks and helped the Wolverines win the national championship in 2023. Campbell’s diverse coaching background and proven track record make him a valuable addition to the Chargers’ coaching staff.

Chargers offense in top shape

Chargers’ offense had a solid performance during the 2024 season, scoring 402 points and accumulating 5,511 total yards. They averaged 5.4 yards per play and achieved 316 first downs. The passing game was strong, with 3,629 yards and 23 touchdowns, while the rushing game contributed 1,882 yards and 17 touchdowns. Despite some challenges, the Chargers’ offensive unit showed efficiency.