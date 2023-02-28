Sooner or later, Emiliano Martinez is expected to leave Aston Villa. Recently, his father revealed which teams could be next for the Argentine goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martinez has one of the greatest stories in modern soccer. From bouncing around different clubs on loan from Arsenal to being Argentina's World Cup hero, it's been quite a ride for the star goalkeeper.

Though Dibu's breakout moment came in 2020, when he established himself as a Premier League starter at Aston Villa, it was the following year when he became La Albiceleste's starting keeper. From then on, it was nothing but success.

Martinez received the Golden Glove both in the Copa America and the World Cup, helping his nation win both tournaments. On top of that, he was named The Best goalkeeper of 2022 in the FIFA awards. That's why many expect him to make a move at some point, and his father suggested which teams could land him.

Dibu Martinez's father suggests possible landing spots for Argentine keeper

"Hopefully he goes to one of those big teams, right now he's focused on Aston Villa. At some point, they'll push so hard that he'll have to go. I'll confirm you later," Beto Martinez told TyC Sports. However, he clarified that his son is fine at Aston Villa.

"Emery loves Emi. He loves him so badly. He asks him please not to leave, he wants to keep him at Aston Villa. I've been with Emery 20 days ago and he congratulated me for my son. Everything is fine," Dibu's father said. But he did mention two European giants who could be after him.

"I've heard the same rumors than you. Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid... I would like him to play in Spain because he likes the heat. He's been freezing for years," Beto Martinez added.

Dibu certainly looks grateful to Villa for trusting him to be their No. 1 keeper. He looks comfortable at the club and you can feel he wants to take them higher. However, it's also true that a player of his caliber will probably draw interest, and playing in the UEFA Champions League would be a huge opportunity for him.