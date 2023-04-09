Etihad Stadium, home to Manchester City, is expected to be announced as one of the host stadiums for the planned Euro 2028 tournament organized by the United Kingdom and Ireland, while Old Trafford will be left out. Discover the rationale here.

The United Kingdom and Ireland will submit their formal application to host Euro 2028 to UEFA next week, as six of the ten proposed stadiums are located in England. The Etihad Stadium, home to Manchester City, is expected to be announced as one of the host sites for the planned Euro 2028 tournament.

Despite this, rumors suggest that their rivals, Manchester United's Old Trafford will not make the cut. The capacity of the Red Devils' famous stadium is 74,300, making it the biggest in the Premier League and providing 21,000 more seats than the Citizens' present venue.

However, the Etihad, whose capacity will soon be increased to 60,000, is expected to be approved ahead of Old Trafford when the bid's formal list of 14 venues is reduced to 10 in the coming days. It has been suggested that the championship game be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Why is Old Trafford not picked as host venue for Euro 2028 bid?

The Times claims that Manchester City's stadium is a more contemporary choice than Old Trafford, which desperately needs renovations. United announced in a statement that they had 'mutually agreed' to withdraw from the process and that preparations were in place to offer Old Trafford a refresh when the current takeover issue concluded.

Old Trafford has a larger capacity of 74,310, but it has seen better days since it hasn't been upgraded in decades, and thus, does not meet all of UEFA's current standards. The Red Devils are reportedly examining a number of alternatives for renovating their stadium, including a complete refurbishment or even destruction, as reported in March.

However, the fate of Old Trafford ultimately rests with the club's existing ownership, who must decide whether to sell or accept fresh investment. United supporters have been expressing their displeasure with the American family Glazers for years, and the lack of investment in club infrastructure has been a focal point of that frustration.