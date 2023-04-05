Recently, ChatGPT, an AI platform, identified the soccer players that had the most haters throughout the globe. However notable names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and many more are missing from this selection.

The number of individuals who like playing and watching soccer is staggering. It's a great way to meet individuals from all walks of life and cultures. There are, however, problems in soccer, just as there are in other sports, and certain players have become famous for their activities on and off the field.

A chatbot driven by an artificial intelligence called ChatGPT has now issued a ranking of soccer players based on their popularity or unpopularity. The most despised soccer player in the world has been revealed by ChatGPT, and the findings may surprise you.

ChatGPT has chosen a somewhat different tack than the endless debates that take place among soccer fans over which players are better or who are the greatest of all time. It's worth noticing that a number of notable players who have been called controversial figures, didn't make the cut, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Who are soccer's most hated players in the world according to ChatGPT?

Diego Costa

Among professional soccer players, Diego Costa of Spain is often regarded as the most reviled. Five times during his professional career, Costa has been shown a red card, and he has been banned repeatedly, via Transfermarkt. As a result of his combative personality and his antics on the field, Costa has earned the enmity of many soccer fans.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has become a polarizing figure in soccer because of two high-profile events. Suarez refused to shake hands with Manchester United's Patrice Evra because of Evra's race in the 2011-12 season. Suarez's career has been marred by three suspensions for biting opponents. During his career, he has been accused of racism and has had many bans for his actions both on and off the field. Because of his antics, soccer fans all around the globe view Suarez with disdain and consider him to be a filthy player.

Sergio Ramos

Serio Ramos is a prominent figure in the world of professional soccer, and one of the finest defenders in the world, yet he often gets sent off the field due to his aggressive play. One of the most carded players in soccer history, he has been sent off 27 times throughout his career. There have been allegations that Ramos engaged in dirty play, including the deliberate injury of other players. His unsportsmanlike conduct has earned him the ire of soccer fans everywhere.

Pepe

Pepe's aggressive play has earned him a reputation for often receiving cautions and even ejections from games. Some have said that Pepe purposefully hurts his opponents by jumping into them or making brutal tackles. Over the course of his career, he has been suspended countless times and has been engaged in multiple altercations with other players. Pepe is highly reviled by soccer fans throughout the globe due to his reputation as a nasty player.

Neymar

He is often regarded as one of the best players in the world, yet his popularity is sometimes polarizing. Others have said that Neymar is a bitter loser, a diver, and someone who fakes injuries. Off the pitch, he has been embroiled in various scandals, including accusations of tax fraud. Soccer fans all across the globe view Neymar with disdain due to his image as a 'spoiled brat' on the field.

Marco Materazzi

Former Italian professional soccer player Marco Materazzi has represented many Italian teams and the national team. Famously, he was the catalyst for the headbutt that got French star Zinedine Zidane sent out and sent home in the 2006 World Cup Final. Materazzi's career has been marred by accusations of racial statements made against opponents and many punishments for his actions on the field.

Roy Keane

Former Manchester United and Irish national team soccer player Roy Keane hails from Ireland. He plays with a lot of aggression and often makes rough tackles on the opposition. Keane has been in a number of on-field altercations, the most infamous of which was the devastating tackle that terminated the career of one of his opponents. He's also had some trouble off the field, including a public spat with his management. Keane's actions have made him an unpopular figure among soccer fans everywhere, who see him with a negative stigma because of his image as a hothead.