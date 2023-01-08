In the FA Cup Third Round, Wolves defender Toti thought he scored the game-winning goal against Liverpool, but the goal was controversially disallowed. Here, find out why.

An exciting 2022-23 FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton ended in a draw, forcing a rematch. Goncalo Guedes put Wolves ahead after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made a terrible mistake and handed the ball away.

Liverpool equalized on a stunning left-footed volley from Darwin Nunez, and then took the lead with a Mohamed Salah side-footed shot. Then, Wolverhampton Wanderers' backup goalkeeper Hwang Hee-chan stepped into the game and scored on an unfortunate bounce off his side to force extra time.

However, when Toti Gomes clipped home an apparent game-winning goal for Wolves, the linesman flagged him for offside earlier in the play. With the game finishing in a tie, the two sides will now have to face once again, and the Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, has often stated his distaste for replays.

Why was Toti Gomes' winner vs Liverpool ruled out?

The thrilling 2-2 draw was met with much consternation at the stadium when the final-minute goal was ruled offside. The goal was disallowed for offside following a lengthy review by VAR, and the game finished in a tie. As far as anybody could tell from the broadcast angles, neither Toti Gomes nor any other Wolves player was offside when the goal was disallowed.

The most important part is that when the ball was passed back to Nunes after he had taken the corner, he was in an offside position, as seen by the assistant referee on the pitch, who could see the whole field, unlike the television cameras controlled by ITV. It was ruled offside on the field, and VAR official Dean had no reason to overturn the decision. ITV was in charge of the cameras, but they missed the decisive moment.

"The Wolves (third) disallowed goal was due to (very experienced) assistant flagging for offside against corner taker when the ball was returned to him. There was no camera angle available with any evidence to overturn the decision", BBC Sport has subsequently elaborated.