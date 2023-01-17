Robbie Keane was a menace to MLS defenders while he played for the Los Angeles Galaxy and helped propel the club to three MLS Cups. Now the Irish legend speaks about his time in the United States.

Irish international Robbie Keane came to Major League Soccer when he was 31 years old, wanting to prove a point. Already an established player, Keane’s great career lacked one key element, championships, it was in Los Angeles where he’d lead the Galaxy to three MLS Cups.

Playing alongside Landon Donovan and David Beckham, Keane still stood out among them, and potential has been the most important player the Galaxy ever signed. During Keane’s five and a half years in MLS he scored 104 goals in 165 games, since his departure the Galaxy never again won MLS Cup.

Now in speaking with Betway sportsbook, the Ireland legend speaks about his time in MLS and getting a chance to meet the President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Robbie Keane on MLS experience

When speaking about his overall time in MLS, Keane was quick to point out he was glad he came to MLS at the age he did. “The MLS. I always said, if I went to go somewhere like that, I didn’t want to go there at 35/36 where I couldn’t make an impact. I think going at 31, I was still playing at a high level, and I think, you know David Beckham was the one that called me and said I think you are the final piece in the jigsaw that we need."

That final piece was a run of form and dominance the Galaxy never replicated since and it earned the team various trips to the White House, where the team met then President Barack Obama at the height of his popularity.

“As you know in American leagues if you win a championship you go to The White House. When we won the last one, we actually came to Ireland for pre-season and played against Shamrock Rovers. So, I returned the favour, and I rang our President, Michael D. Higgins, and asked could we go and visit him at his house.

When we came to Ireland, Michael D. Higgins was waiting at the front door with his few dogs. The lads were actually out on the gardens walking his dogs, so the lads were taking selfies with him. So, it was a little bit different. And before you know it, I was over there, in 48 hours, and then a few months later we won the cup. I was there for 5 and a half years, and I have to say it was probably one of the best times I’ve had in my career.”