Famalicao take on Porto at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicão for the 2022-2023 Taca de Portugal. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Famalicao and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 Taca de Portugal. This game will take place at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicão. The home team knows that this game will be tougher than they think. Here is all the detailed information about this Taca de Portugal game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Famalicao eliminated B-SAD 4-1 during the quarterfinals, that game was a demonstration of the offensive power of Famalicao's squad, they scored one goal in the first half and another three during the second half.

Porto are big favorites, but they suffered to win against Academico de Viseu 1-0 during the quarterfinals, before that game they won against Arouca 4-0 in the Fifth round.

Famalicao vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Famalicao and Porto play for the 2022-2023 Taca de Portugal on Wednesday, April 26 at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicão. The home team comes from winning a big game but the visitors are favorites to reach the final.

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM April 27

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM April 27

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Cameroon: 9:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Costa Rica: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Ecuador: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

India: 2:30 AM April 27

Indonesia: 4:30 AM April 27

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Japan: 5:30 AM April 27

Malaysia: 4:30 AM April 27

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 9:30 AM April 27

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Qatar: 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Senegal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM April 27

South Africa: 10:30 PM

South Korea: 5:30 AM April 27

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM April 27

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM

Famalicao vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: Star+, RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Mexico: ESPN Extra, Star+

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP África, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: RTPi