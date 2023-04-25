Famalicao and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 Taca de Portugal. This game will take place at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicão. The home team knows that this game will be tougher than they think. Here is all the detailed information about this Taca de Portugal game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Famalicao eliminated B-SAD 4-1 during the quarterfinals, that game was a demonstration of the offensive power of Famalicao's squad, they scored one goal in the first half and another three during the second half.
Porto are big favorites, but they suffered to win against Academico de Viseu 1-0 during the quarterfinals, before that game they won against Arouca 4-0 in the Fifth round.
Famalicao vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Famalicao and Porto play for the 2022-2023 Taca de Portugal on Wednesday, April 26 at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicão. The home team comes from winning a big game but the visitors are favorites to reach the final.
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Australia: 7:30 AM April 27
Bangladesh: 2:30 AM April 27
Belgium: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Cameroon: 9:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Costa Rica: 2:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Ecuador: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
India: 2:30 AM April 27
Indonesia: 4:30 AM April 27
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Jamaica: 3:30 PM
Japan: 5:30 AM April 27
Malaysia: 4:30 AM April 27
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Morocco: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
New Zealand: 9:30 AM April 27
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Norway: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Qatar: 11:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM
Senegal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Singapore: 4:30 AM April 27
South Africa: 10:30 PM
South Korea: 5:30 AM April 27
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UAE: 12:30 AM April 27
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM
Famalicao vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: Star+, RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Mexico: ESPN Extra, Star+
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP África, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
United States: RTPi