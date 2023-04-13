Feyenoord and Roma will clash off today at De Kuip in the first leg of the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Feyenoord and Roma will face each other today, April 13, 2023, at De Kuip in Rotterdam in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. The Italian soccer team coached by Jose Mourinho will try to upset the Dutch side and claim an away victory to take the lead of the series. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their third UEL meeting. Expectedly, AS Roma of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with one win so far; Feyenoord of the Netherlands are yet to claim a victory to this day, and one match ended in a draw.

Their last game in this tournament was played on February 26, 2015, and it ended in a 2-1 triumph for the Giallorossi in the 2014/15 Round of 32. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Feyenoord vs Roma: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norwa y: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Feyenoord vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: RTL+

Ghana SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, Veronica TV, ESPN 2

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, RTL+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com