Feyenoord and Roma will face each other today, April 13, 2023, at De Kuip in Rotterdam in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. The Italian soccer team coached by Jose Mourinho will try to upset the Dutch side and claim an away victory to take the lead of the series. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their third UEL meeting. Expectedly, AS Roma of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with one win so far; Feyenoord of the Netherlands are yet to claim a victory to this day, and one match ended in a draw.
Their last game in this tournament was played on February 26, 2015, and it ended in a 2-1 triumph for the Giallorossi in the 2014/15 Round of 32. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.
Feyenoord vs Roma: Kick-off Time
Australia: 4:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norwa y: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Feyenoord vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: RTL+
Ghana SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, Veronica TV, ESPN 2
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, RTL+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, VIX+, TUDN.com