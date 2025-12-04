Gerardo Martino could prevent Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami from signing Argentine goalkeeper

While Lionel Messi is awaiting the MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Javier Mascherano and the Inter Miami front office are already active in the transfer market, looking to add quality to the roster ahead of next season’s international competitions.

One position Mascherano is focused on strengthening is the goalkeeper spot, and the primary candidate for initial negotiations is Guido Herrera, the standout veteran keeper from Talleres in Argentina. However, securing him will not be easy, as Inter Miami face competition from a familiar face: Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

According to reporting by Bolavip, both Inter Miami and Atlanta United have the Talleres goalkeeper on their list for next season. It is expected that both clubs could submit a formal offer to sign him at the start of the transfer window.

The Herons have not yet advanced aggressively with the goalkeeper due to their current playoff run. For the moment, they have only inquired with Herrera’s camp about his status and the possibility of seeking a change of scenery in the upcoming market.

Guido Herrera during a game with Talleres of Argentina. (Getty Images)

The reason for Inter Miami’s pursuit of Herrera stems from the inconsistent performances of Oscar Ustari and Rocco Rios Novo throughout the season. Following the departure of Drake Callender, Mascherano rotated between the two Argentine keepers, but neither has provided the necessary stability to the team.

Martino wants Herrera in Atlanta

Atlanta United, for their part, have also initiated inquiries into Herrera’s situation. With Martino now formally in charge of the first team, they will soon decide whether to begin formal negotiations or pursue other options for the position.

It should be noted that Herrera is reportedly seeking a move away from his Argentine club. Over the last year, the 33-year-old goalkeeper has looked to leave Talleres for a fresh start, but no offer arrived that satisfied the club’s requirements. This transfer window, however, the situation could change.

Herrera’s 2025 numbers

Over the last season, Guido Herrera, at 33 years old, played a total of 35 matches. During those contests, he conceded 34 goals and maintained 13 clean sheets. He also received four yellow cards in 3,105 minutes on the field.