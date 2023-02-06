Flamengo and Al Hilal will face each other this Tuesday, February 7 in what will be the semifinal of the 2022 Club World Cup. Here you will find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Yu can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
The most interesting games of this Club World Cup are getting closer and now the toughest games are coming, one of them is the one that will take place in this semifinal. On the one hand there will be the champions of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo, who are looking to assert their favoritism in this game and go to the final against Real Madrid or Al Ahly.
Their rivals will be Al Hilal, who want to give the big surprise by eliminating the Conmebol champions. They know that it will not be easy since their rivals are very tough, but they are confident that they will pose difficulties for the Brazilian team, the widely favorite to reach the final.
Flamengo vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (February 8)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (February 8)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (February 8)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (February 8)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (February 8)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 8)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (February 8)
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (February 8)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Flamengo vs Al Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo
Egypt: ON Time Sports
France: Channel+ Foot
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: Arryadia 3
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Spain: Mitele Plus
USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports