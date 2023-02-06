Flamengo will face Al Hilal for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Flamengo and Al Hilal will face each other this Tuesday, February 7 in what will be the semifinal of the 2022 Club World Cup. Here you will find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Yu can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The most interesting games of this Club World Cup are getting closer and now the toughest games are coming, one of them is the one that will take place in this semifinal. On the one hand there will be the champions of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo, who are looking to assert their favoritism in this game and go to the final against Real Madrid or Al Ahly.

Their rivals will be Al Hilal, who want to give the big surprise by eliminating the Conmebol champions. They know that it will not be easy since their rivals are very tough, but they are confident that they will pose difficulties for the Brazilian team, the widely favorite to reach the final.

Flamengo vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (February 8)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (February 8)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (February 8)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (February 8)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (February 8)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 8)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (February 8)

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (February 8)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Flamengo vs Al Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo

Egypt: ON Time Sports

France: Channel+ Foot

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: Arryadia 3

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Spain: Mitele Plus

USA: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports

