Von Miller makes bold admission about his NFL future after failing to reach the Super Bowl with Bills

The hope of reaching the Super Bowl for the Buffalo Bills was high, but it all came crashing down after the loss to the Chiefs last weekend. Now, it’s time to start thinking about the future, as veteran Von Miller did, clearly stating his desires regarding his NFL future.

The close result that saw Josh Allen‘s team eliminated at Arrowhead could have marked the end of the career for one of the most talented players at his position in recent years. Despite this, Miller spoke with the press and made it clear that not only does he intend to continue playing, but also that he wants to do so wearing the Bills’ colors.

“I want to be here. I don’t want to speak for them, but I think they want me here, too. Like I said before, if you want to make God laugh, start making plans, but I plan on being a Buffalo Bill for sure,“ said Miller.

A series of serious injuries in recent years had the former Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams player reconsidering his future in professional football for the upcoming season. However, Von Miller expressed his strong desire to continue playing for at least one more year.

Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

“To be honest with you, last season, I really didn’t know. Like that could have easily been my last year. Struggling on the football field, struggling off the football field. I was really just trying to find myself,” said Miller according to Si.com.

“Coming into training camp, I still wasn’t sure that I could play football, and I think I proved that to myself,” the LB also added. “I think I’ve done enough for myself to really build that confidence up in myself that I can come back for Year 15. Year 16, I mean, that’s way down the road. But I got year 15 on the books for sure.”

Dawson Knox’s support for Kincaid after controversial play

The wound is still fresh, and the frustration of being eliminated last weekend by the Chiefs in such a tight game was evident in the Bills‘ locker room. The key play where Kincaid could have given his team one more chance to potentially tie things up gave the entire franchise hope, but unfortunately, a dropped catch dashed those dreams.

Tight end Dawson Knox, instead of looking for someone to blame in this situation, offered his full support to his teammate, even expressing admiration for the way Kincaid went after that ball, which ultimately hit the ground.

“The fact he even got contact on the ball is impressive…If he tries to shoulder this as his fault, I’ll probably just laugh at him and say ‘Dude, you’re acting crazy right now.”