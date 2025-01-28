Jerry Jones, owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, was at the forefront of the search to replace head coach Mike McCarthy after a disappointing 2024 NFL season. Brian Schottenheimer was ultimately chosen to lead America’s Team for the upcoming campaign, but Deion Sanders was one of the most rumored candidates to take over.

Sanders has always been adamant about continuing as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in college football, despite rumors linking him to Dallas, mostly because of his past as a Cowboys player and the change from coaching his son Shedeur, who will be drafted by an NFL team.

It is clear that the bond between Jones and Sanders has endured over time, so the Cowboys owner did not deny that he had conversations during the period in which he was looking for a new head coach for Dallas. In a press conference, however, it was Jones himself who revealed the truth about what was discussed in those conversations.

Jones’ revelation about his talks with Sanders

Jones clarified what he talked about with Sanders. “Just a conversation about the team, and about where he is, and his boys, conversation with his boys, that type of conversation. I’ve said I’ve talked to a lot of coaches, and Deion has a job,” revealed the Cowboys’ owner in the presentation of Schottenheimer, denying that the meeting was a job interview.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks up at the scoreboard during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jones’ relationship with Sanders at the Cowboys

The conversation between Jones and Sanders was able to come to fruition because of the strong relationship between the two figures. In 1995, the franchise owner signed Deion as the league’s highest-paid defensive player in a season in which he arrived to help the Cowboys win the Super Bowl. The former cornerback stayed in Dallas through 1999 and was named to the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons with the team.

Cowboys close to hiring former 49ers coach as special teams coordinator

Dallas is making changes to multiple positions on the coaching staff and is already thinking about a new special teams coordinator. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are close to hiring former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen for the position.