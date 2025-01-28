Kevin Durant’s honest message to James Harden after the Suns beat the Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers enjoyed one of their best stretches of the NBA regular season, with Kawhi Leonard back in peak form and James Harden leading the charge, the Phoenix Suns handed them a narrow defeat on Monday night. With Kevin Durant on the court, the Suns made a bold statement, solidifying their reputation as a serious contender heading into the playoffs.

In a thrilling matchup that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Durant and Harden delivered standout performances. The Suns emerged victorious with a 111-109 win, fueled by Devin Booker’s 26 points, while Ivica Zubac led the Clippers’ scoring efforts.

After the game, Durant took a moment to reflect on Harden’s latest milestone: moving into second place on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list. “I heard about that,” Durant said. “James always had a routine and a love for getting in the gym. When he joined us, it felt like Voltron was forming. We just clicked.”

Durant also shared insights into their time together with the Brooklyn Nets, emphasizing Harden’s relentless drive for improvement. “It was about constantly pushing each other to get better—always being in the gym together, challenging one another,” Durant noted. “The great ones put in the work and carry that mindset onto the court.”

Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Durant reflects on Harden as a teammate

During their time together on the Nets, Suns star fondly recalled the chemistry he shared with Harden and the bond they built as teammates. “He’s such a great teammate that he wants to give us credit, but I feel like he was born with that ability to just keep getting better,” Durant said, expressing admiration for Harden’s relentless drive to improve.

Durant also praised Clippers star’s basketball IQ and passion for the game, qualities that make him a joy to compete against and alongside. “His love for the game is something he’s built over time. It’s always fun playing against him and hanging out with him. I love him like a brother,” Durant remarked, emphasizing the deep mutual respect they share.

Durant’s comments highlight the enduring strength of their relationship, despite now being on different teams. Their mutual admiration underscores the sense of camaraderie and respect that makes the NBA more than just a competitive league, it’s also a community built on friendship and shared values.

Durant and Harden’s Brooklyn Nets era

Although Durant and Harden only shared the court as teammates for parts of two seasons, their impact on the Nets was undeniable. Harden played 80 games for the team, averaging an impressive 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game during his time in Brooklyn.

Durant, meanwhile, appeared in 55 games during the same period, putting up remarkable numbers with 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Both players earned All-Star selections that season, cementing their status as two of the league’s premier talents. Durant’s consistent dominance on the court made him one of the standout players of the season, showcasing why he remains one of the NBA’s most respected stars.