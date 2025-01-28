Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers GM shares key details on Roki Sasaki’s pitching strategy for MLB season

The Los Angeles Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes reveals the team’s strategy for rising star Roki Sasaki’s pitching role and his adaptation to MLB.

By Alexander Rosquez

Pitcher Roki Sasaki poses during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesPitcher Roki Sasaki poses during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Roki Sasaki‘s arrival to the Los Angeles Dodgers has created a wave of excitement in the MLB world. The young Japanese pitcher, hailed as one of the most promising talents of his generation, joins a team with championship aspirations and a roster full of stars. Sasaki’s potential and skill on the mound have fans eagerly anticipating his impact on the Dodgers’ lineup.

Brandon Gomes, the Dodgers’ general manager, shared his enthusiasm about Sasaki’s addition and the team’s plans for his development. “I think the biggest thing is getting our trainers, performance staff, and pitching coaches to actually get their hands on him,” said Gomes. “It’s about getting him in and making this partnership clear, helping him integrate and progress.”

As part of their strategy, the Dodgers will implement a six-man pitching rotation this season, allowing Sasaki time to adapt to Major League Baseball. “We are going to give him ample rest, and it’s something we’ll evaluate continuously,” Gomes said. “When Shohei [Ohtani] returns, the extra rest will be easier to manage. With our pitching depth, we have the flexibility to handle this transition.”

Sasaki joins an exciting era with the Dodgers

Sasaki’s signing marks a key moment for the Dodgers, who have built a strong reputation for developing young talent. His arrival, alongside Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, adds a new dimension to the Dodgers’ pitching staff, and fans are excited to see how this dynamic group performs together.

Pitcher Roki Sasaki #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Sasaki’s commitment to the team’s goals

During his official introduction, Sasaki expressed gratitude for the opportunity and his commitment to the team’s goals. “Los Angeles is facing challenging times, but as a new member of the Dodgers, I am dedicated to giving my best and striving forward together with the people of this city,” Sasaki said.

With Sasaki’s potential and the veteran leadership surrounding him, the Dodgers are positioning themselves as one of the top contenders for the World Series in the coming years, ushering in a new era of excitement and opportunity for the franchise.

Alexander Rosquez

