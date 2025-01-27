Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate criticizes Mexican fans after Club America incident

Inter Miami continue their preseason tour with a match against Universitario in Lima on Wednesday, Jan. 29. However, Lionel Messi’s heated celebration against Club America in their first friendly of the year remains a topic of discussion. His teammate Federico Redondo was the latest to address the Argentina star’s situation with Mexican fans.

“I think that throughout Latin America, perhaps out of resentment or something else, the only country that doesn’t enjoy watching Leo is Mexico,” Redondo told the press on Jan. 27, according to a video posted on X by Franco Panizo. “I think Peru is going to enjoy the party and how beautiful it is to watch the best player in the world,” he added.

During Miami’s friendly against Club America in Las Vegas, fans of Las Aguilas were chanting disrespectful remarks about Messi. When the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner scored in the first half, he celebrated by pointing to his name on his jersey and holding up three fingers—widely interpreted as a reference to Argentina’s three World Cup titles.

Messi and Argentina share a heated rivalry with Mexico, having faced each other in three of the last five World Cups. In all three encounters, La Albiceleste defeated El Tri, with Messi contributing a goal and two assists.

Federico Redondo of Inter Miami defended Lionel Messi from the criticism (Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

After Messi’s celebration against Club America, former Mexican players such as Adolfo “Bofo” Bautista criticized the gestures. However, Javier Mascherano and Oscar Ustari defended Messi, downplaying the controversy.

Mascherano on the rivalry: Mexican fans are often ‘hostile’ to Argentines

Addressing the situation, Mascherano noted that tensions between Argentine and Mexican fans are nothing new. “I’ve played against Mexican teams and their national team. We know they tend to be hostile to us, the Argentines. And I think, even after the World Cup, that wound is still open,” he told the press on Jan. 21.

“I haven’t discussed it with Leo, so he hasn’t given it much importance either. We have more important issues to focus on,” Mascherano added, downplaying the incident.

Meanwhile, Ustari dismissed the controversy as mere soccer “folklore.” “I don’t give much importance to the rivalry between Argentina and Mexico. It’s just the folklore of soccer, and you have to see it that way. At the same time, it’s understandable—who wouldn’t want to beat the team that has Messi?” he told DSports Radio.

Miami looks for a win against Universitario

While Messi has not commented on the incident, he is focused on preparing for the upcoming season, during which Miami will compete in high-profile tournaments like the FIFA Club World Cup and the Concacaf Champions League.

Miami’s preseason opener ended in a 2-2 draw with Club America, but Messi and his teammates will aim for their first win of the tour in Lima against Universitario. Following the match in Peru, Inter Miami will travel to Panama and Honduras before returning to the United States.