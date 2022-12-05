The former Inter Milan star has been married only 24 days, but his wife has seen enough after the 40-year-old disappeared for two days to “watch the World Cup”.

Former Brazil star Adriano could get a divorce after only 24 days of marriage because of World Cup binge

Adriano’s life off of the pitch has always been a strange one, from taking pictures with some of the worst criminals in Brazil to even having to stand trial for drug trafficking, it seems like a lifetime ago that Adriano played in the 2006 World Cup.

Adriano, who at one point was reported to have spent in the range of $15-20,000 on prostitutes, married Micaela Mesquita only 24 days ago, but the marriage has reportedly fallen apart with the Brazilian forward going missing for 48 hrs.

According to The Daily Mail, the former Flamengo star drove to the Vila Cruzeiro slum to watch Brazil- Switzerland, and after not returning Mesquita had enough and is pursuing a divorce.

Adriano and his antics

It was reported that Mesquita was extremely upset that Adriano could not control himself and was last photographed six days ago drinking at the Vila Cruzeiro. Micaela Mesquita upon Adriano’s returned argued with the former striker and called off the marriage.

Mesquita has deleted all of her Instagram photos with Adriano and canceled all “celebrations” planned around their wedding. The couple have broken up and reconciled five times before according to Extra.