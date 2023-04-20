Wes Brown has been declared bankrupt by an English court in his divorce from a reality TV star.

Manchester United and England defender Wes Brown is in chapter 11. The 43-year-old is bankrupt according to a petition filed by the High Court in England.

The news comes as a shock because during his heyday, Brown was earning well over £50,000 a week during his stint at Manchester United. Brown played 362 games across all competitions for the Red Devils and was capped by England 23 times.

After his ManU career, Brown’s club soccer took a dip playing for Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers. He retired in 2018 while playing for Kerala Blasters after only one season.

Wes Brown broke

Brown split from his wife last year, Leanne, 46, who appeared in the reality TV show Real Housewives of Cheshire. The couple has three children and broke up near Christmas of 2021.

According to sources the couple had hit a wall and split after seeing a point of no return. On the field Brown was able to win 13 titles with Manchester United and played in the 2002 FIFA World Cup for England.