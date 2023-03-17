FIFA plans to launch their own video game to rival that of EA Sports which will continue to develop the legendary soccer game.

FIFA from EA Sports is a tradition more than a game, every season millions of gamers buy the game to play with their favorite soccer team and players. In the United States research was done that even non-Soccer fans but passionate gamers buy and play the game.

In an effort to cash in on the gaming industry, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that Soccer’s governing body will develop its own game and it will be “always be the best egame for any girl or boy,”

EA Sports is stated to continue to do their version of the game, without the backing of FIFA, after the collaboration between the two parties came to an end in May 2022. It was reported that negotiations between EA sports and FIFA, “hit a wall”.

FIFA to enter gaming

It was reported that FIFA wanted double the investment of the current deal, of which EA Sports did not want to pay. This in turn has led FIFA to branch out and enter gaming and tap a completely new revenue stream.

After the partnership officially ended, Infantino stated, “the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans”, suggesting that FIFA was on its course of developing its own game.

“The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification,” the FIFA president added. “FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”

EA Sports will continue their version of the game and it has been reported by NME that the gaming company will retain it’s 300 licenses and the game will be known as EA Sports FC.