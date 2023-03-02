Fresh off winning another The Best award, World Cup winner Lionel Messi received a threatening message in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina. According to local media outlets, gunmen shut down a supermarket owned by his wife's family.

Thugs reportedly shot a supermarket of the Único chain — which is owned by Antonella Roccuzzo's family — but that wasn't the most chilling part. Apparently, they left him a somewhat disturbing message.

"Messi, we are waiting for you. [Pablo] Javkin is also a narco," the gunmen wrote in reference to the Mayor of Rosario. Notably, there weren't any previous reports or extorsion or anything at all about this matter.

Gunmen Shut Down Supermarket Owned By Antonella Roccuzzo's Family

According to local media, one of the two shooters was caught on CCTV nearing the premises and then firing repeatedly at the building. Apparently, they fired 14 shots before rapidly fleeing the scene.

Notably, this attack might be a notorious attempt to extort one of the greatest athletes of all time, so local authorities are likely going to dig deep into this scandal right away before things escalate even further.

The supermarket is reportedly managed by Antonella Roccuzo's cousin, making it all the more concerning for her family and their well-being. Needless to say, it's expected to remain closed while the investigations are ongoing.

Hopefully, local authorities will crack this case up before it becomes a bigger story. It's crazy to think that someone would do that to arguably their most famous and beloved compatriot, especially after what went down in Qatar.

Messi often spends time in his hometown whenever he's got the chance. His mansion, often referred to as 'The Fortress,' has even become a bit of a local attraction among natives. Now, he might not set foot on that building for quite a very long time.