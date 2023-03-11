Following learning that Jose Mourinho would miss Roma's next two games due to suspension, the club has decided to ban any media coverage during that time. A displeased Portuguese responded by uploading a photo on Instagram in which he mimicked his iconic 'handcuffs' gesture during his time as Inter's manager.

It was only a week ago that Roma suffered a shocking 2-1 loss to Cremonese, giving the Serie A underdogs their first league triumph of the season. The outcome pushed Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho over the limit, and he was ejected following an incident with the fourth official.

Not long after the break, the "Special One" started to argue with the fourth official over a perceived foul committed by Frank Tsadjout on Marash Kumbulla, for which no free-kick was awarded. The official, Marco Serra reportedly urged Mourinho to 'mind his own f***ing business' and 'sit down, everyone's taking the p*ss out of you'.

Interestingly, when Mourinho was introduced to the media for the first time as Roma's head coach, he maintained he had undergone a profound transformation. The assertion, which may have been somewhat humorous at the time, is completely absurd today. The Giallorossi's chances of finishing in the top four are being damaged by their manager's wretched petulance, as he has more red cards than anybody else in Serie A this season.

Why did Jose Mourinho reenact the 'handcuffs' gesture?

Mourinho received his third red card of the season, which resulted in a two-game ban. The FIGC declared on Friday that the punishment will be going into immediate effect, despite an interim suspension that allowed the Portuguese to lead his team to a 1-0 victory against Juventus the next matchday.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports that as a consequence, the Rome-based side will ban all media coverage of their March 12 and 19 league games against Sassuolo and Lazio, respectively, as a form of protest against this decision.

The decision by the Federation that would cost Jose Mourinho and Roma two league games in the near future did not sit well with the 60-year-old. To protest the suspension in his own cryptic way, he took to Instagram to share a photo in which he seems to be posing in handcuffs, a gesture he previously used when serving as the manager of Inter.