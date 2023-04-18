Inter will receive Benfica for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Inter vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Inter will play against Benfica this Wednesday, April 19 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It was thought that it would be one of the most even series of the quarterfinals of this UEFA Champions League. However, at least in the first game, that didn't appear to be the case, and Inter were far superior, winning 2-0 away at Estadio da Luz, a result that will be difficult to reverse.

Now as hosts at the San Siro, the Italian team only needs a draw and even a loss by one goal would be enough. Benfica know that it will not be easy, but they are confident that they will be able to reverse the bad result of the first leg. To do this, of course, they must play at a high level.

Inter vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 20)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 20)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 20)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport PSL

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX

