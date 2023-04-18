Inter will play against Benfica this Wednesday, April 19 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Inter vs Benfica online in the US on Paramount+]
It was thought that it would be one of the most even series of the quarterfinals of this UEFA Champions League. However, at least in the first game, that didn't appear to be the case, and Inter were far superior, winning 2-0 away at Estadio da Luz, a result that will be difficult to reverse.
Now as hosts at the San Siro, the Italian team only needs a draw and even a loss by one goal would be enough. Benfica know that it will not be easy, but they are confident that they will be able to reverse the bad result of the first leg. To do this, of course, they must play at a high level.
Inter vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 20)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 20)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 20)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 20)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 20)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 20)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Inter vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: stan sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Spark Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport PSL
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX