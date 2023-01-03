Inter will host Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza on Matchday 16 in the return of the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game has a lot of potential to be a tough one for both. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2022-2023 Serie A will come back after the break generated by World Cup. It will be with a very important clash between Inter and Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza on Matchday 16. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Inter had a good first half of the season in all the tournaments. Even though they didn’t start sharp, they were really good in the last two months. The Nerazzurri eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in the group and gained a lot of spots in the league, but this will be crucial for the tittle hopes. There are still plenty of matchdays left to play, although a defeat here would leave them too far behind.

Napoli were one of the surprises of the season in the whole continent. Their performances can even be compared to other great clubs outside of the country, which proves how well things went for them. They won their group over Liverpool in the UCL, though they are also the leaders of the Serie A with an eight-point advantage. The Azzurri reached this point undefeated in Italy with 13 wins along with two ties on their record so far.

Inter vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Inter will take on Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza on Matchday 16 of the 2022-2023 Serie A this Wednesday, January 4.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (January 5)

Bangladesh: 01:45 AM (January 5)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 01:15 AM (January 5)

Indonesia: 03:45 AM (January 5)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (January 5)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 5)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 5)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 5)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 5)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Canada: TLN, VIVA, fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Spain: #Vamos

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

United States: Paramount+