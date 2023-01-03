The 2022-2023 Serie A will come back after the break generated by World Cup. It will be with a very important clash between Inter and Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza on Matchday 16. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Inter had a good first half of the season in all the tournaments. Even though they didn’t start sharp, they were really good in the last two months. The Nerazzurri eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in the group and gained a lot of spots in the league, but this will be crucial for the tittle hopes. There are still plenty of matchdays left to play, although a defeat here would leave them too far behind.
Napoli were one of the surprises of the season in the whole continent. Their performances can even be compared to other great clubs outside of the country, which proves how well things went for them. They won their group over Liverpool in the UCL, though they are also the leaders of the Serie A with an eight-point advantage. The Azzurri reached this point undefeated in Italy with 13 wins along with two ties on their record so far.
Inter vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Inter will take on Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza on Matchday 16 of the 2022-2023 Serie A this Wednesday, January 4.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (January 5)
Bangladesh: 01:45 AM (January 5)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 01:15 AM (January 5)
Indonesia: 03:45 AM (January 5)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (January 5)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (January 5)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (January 5)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (January 5)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (January 5)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Inter vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Canada: TLN, VIVA, fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Spain: #Vamos
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
UAE: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
United States: Paramount+