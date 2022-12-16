The tournament had some surprising teams, but there were also players that took an extra step. Argentina’s run in the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been good so far and Julian Alvarez had a role in that. Find out his age, height, girlfriend, parents, net worth, and social.

The last game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will feature top stars. Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi will take the headlines of Argentina vs France, although there are more players that exceeded expectations. Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is precisely one of those.

His path in this competition started on the bench behind Lautaro Martínez, but he became a stable part right away. It was in the clash with Mexico on Matchday 2 when head coach Lionel Scaloni gave him the go. He has responded with goals from then on. That day he wasn’t part of the scoreboard, but he did so vs Poland to close out their qualification.

The round of 16 had him as a protagonist again with a goal vs Australia in a play he created by pressuring the Australian goalkeeper. Although it was in the semifinals against Croatia when he took over the match, receiving the penalty kick that ended in the 1-0 and scoring the other two goals that confirmed a 3-0 victory that sent them forward in the draw.

How old is Julian Alvarez?

Alvarez was born on January 31, 2000, so he is 22 years old. His place of birth is Calchín, Córdoba, Argentina.

How tall is Julian Alvarez?

Alvarez is 1.7m tall or 5’7”.

Who is Julian Alvarez’s girlfriend?

Alvarez is currently dating Emilia Ferrero. She is a 22-year-old physical education teacher from the same hometown than the player.

Who are Julian Alvarez’s parents?

The striker parents are Gustavo and Mariana Alvarez. He has two brothers, Rafael and Agustín.

What is Julian Alvarez’s net worth?

Alvarez’s net worth is around five million dollars because he just got to Manchester City. That will rise rapidly given he has a salary estimated to be in the range of the 2.6 million pounds per year.

Does Julian Alvarez have any social media?

Alvarez can be found at @juliaanalvarez on Instagram, where he has 5.7 million followers.